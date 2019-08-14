Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report sales of $295.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Sterling Construction reported sales of $291.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sterling Construction.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $264.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

STRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 728.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.10. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

