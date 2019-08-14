Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,872 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

