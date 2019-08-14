Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $21,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.82. 429,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $216.97 and a 1 year high of $273.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

