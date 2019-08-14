Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Guggenheim began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.35. 442,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $125.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 8,191 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $837,284.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $260,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,788.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,955. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.