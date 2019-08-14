Stephens Inc. AR Has $24.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,731,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17,448.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 209,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,620.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 143,380 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,792,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 61,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 56,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.67. 25,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,336. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.03 and a 1-year high of $220.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

