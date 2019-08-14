Stephens Inc. AR Has $17.92 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Wheatland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.