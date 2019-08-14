Stephens Inc. AR Has $13.27 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.34% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

CWB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.02. 46,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,269. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.29. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

