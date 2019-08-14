Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone Group worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 606.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

BX traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. 172,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,020,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

