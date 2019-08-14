Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 656,777 shares during the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPLP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Steel Partners has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

