State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 7,900 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $6,625,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 380,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $73,602.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,737 shares of company stock worth $1,699,899 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOG opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

