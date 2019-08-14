State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 20,100 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 140,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 63,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $622,236.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,222.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Daniel sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $158,376.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,979. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

