State Treasurer State of Michigan Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jabil by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,830,000 after acquiring an additional 371,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jabil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after acquiring an additional 98,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 348,320 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 476,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 269,920 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,247.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,158,595 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

