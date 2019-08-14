State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Crane by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 48.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Crane by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 20.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Crane had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $841.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $56,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,763.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

