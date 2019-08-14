State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1,490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

ROL stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.52. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.