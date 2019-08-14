State Treasurer State of Michigan Buys New Shares in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND)

State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. FMR LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at $133,991,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at $68,653,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at $36,396,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $16,344,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at $13,773,000.

NASDAQ WYND opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $31,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

