Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 763 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.50. 593,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.25 and a 52-week high of $217.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,290,515.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,787 shares of company stock worth $10,945,435. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

