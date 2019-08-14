Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HD Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,581,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in HD Supply by 56.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in HD Supply by 7.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. 26,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDS. Longbow Research upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

