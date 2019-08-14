Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 776 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $940,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.84. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.87.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $1,964,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

