Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,792,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 116.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $6,605,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,682,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $257.51.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.