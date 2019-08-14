Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,943,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.33. The company has a market cap of $179.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

