Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,569,043,000 after purchasing an additional 215,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,080,000 after purchasing an additional 193,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,677,000 after purchasing an additional 252,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 16,833.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 955,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

In related news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $180.25. The company had a trading volume of 239,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $207.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

