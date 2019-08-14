Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 264 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises about 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 198.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 74,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.85. The company had a trading volume of 133,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.42. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $215.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.22.

In other ANSYS news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $118,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $459,344. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.