Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 259 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,846,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 314.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,120,000 after purchasing an additional 491,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 330.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 334,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,642,000 after purchasing an additional 257,009 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $5.92 on Wednesday, hitting $191.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,626. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.91. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.02 and a 12-month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

