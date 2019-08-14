Stanley Furniture (NASDAQ:STLY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stanley Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:STLY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Stanley Furniture shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 4,300 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Stanley Furniture (NASDAQ:STLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Furniture Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLY)

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

