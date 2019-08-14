SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.67 ($9.17).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSP Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target (up from GBX 685 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SSP Group from GBX 651 ($8.51) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of LON:SSPG traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 684 ($8.94). The company had a trading volume of 703,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 641 ($8.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 784.25 ($10.25). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 692.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.31.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

