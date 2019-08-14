SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $68.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,448. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 202.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 930.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.