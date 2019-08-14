SRCOIN Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $147,038.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last week, SRCOIN has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00270813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.01297666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00094734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.