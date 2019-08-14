SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Ifs Securities upgraded SRC Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research began coverage on SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $37.29 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SRC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SRCI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,500. SRC Energy has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.14.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.12 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SRC Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,318,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,267 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,219,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,077,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,775,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,738,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 447,443 shares during the last quarter.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

