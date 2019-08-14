Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Square were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Square by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Square by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $1,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,310,469.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,625. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. 3,095,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,849,350. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,054.25, a P/E/G ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

