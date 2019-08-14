Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Square by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 61,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Square by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 482,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,603,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,625. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,150.00, a PEG ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 3.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

