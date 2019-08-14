SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) Trading Down 0.2%

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.80 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 82.80 ($1.08), approximately 406,782 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 528,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.08).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.04.

Get SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.