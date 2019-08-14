Sprouts (SPRTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $497,348.00

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Sprouts has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sprouts has a total market cap of $497,348.00 and approximately $4,901.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sprouts Coin Profile

Sprouts (CRYPTO:SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,718,221,764,037 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

