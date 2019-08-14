Spirent Communications Plc (SPMYY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07 on September 13th

Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock remained flat at $$7.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 187. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $8.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

