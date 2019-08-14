Spirent Communications Plc (SPMYY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07 on September 13th

Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock remained flat at $$7.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 187. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $8.74.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.