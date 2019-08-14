SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $7.50 and $50.98. SPINDLE has a market cap of $1.75 million and $16,467.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.48 or 0.00953215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00029243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00257590 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002353 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210,529,996 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

