Spectiv (SIG) Market Capitalization Reaches $153,303.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $153,303.00 and $90.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00270897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.01375179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023298 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00096567 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,089,723 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

