SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,454,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $339.18 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $284.45 and a one year high of $374.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.24.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.