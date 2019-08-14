SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.05. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

