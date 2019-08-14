SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 498.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 249,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 210.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

