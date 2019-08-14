SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) Holdings Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS comprises 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS were worth $34,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 5,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of BMV ITE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.72. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

