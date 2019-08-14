SpaceChain (SPC) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $58,144.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, EXX and CoinEgg. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000285 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Bittrex and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

