Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.19. Southern Cross Media Group shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 1,869,064 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $945.89 million and a PE ratio of -6.09.

About Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL)

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. The company operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 6 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

