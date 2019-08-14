SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SOUHY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,382. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $15.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.85.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

