Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given a $29.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of SQM traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,797. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $504.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 453.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

