Slow Capital Inc. Trims Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,218,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,921,000 after buying an additional 116,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,495,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 62,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,871. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.22.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

