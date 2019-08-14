Slow Capital Inc. Invests $488,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,097. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.43. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $95.94.

