Slow Capital Inc. Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $175.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,092. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

