Slow Capital Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 130.3% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. during the second quarter worth $67,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. during the first quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of BMV IXP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.58. iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

