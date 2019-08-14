Slow Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,722,000 after buying an additional 3,627,626 shares during the period. Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,555,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,591.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 975,736 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after buying an additional 899,117 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,396,000 after buying an additional 316,368 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.94. 275,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,594. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

