Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Short Interest Up 11.3% in July

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,026,600 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 5,414,000 shares. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 515,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $16,774,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1,345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 454,914 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 461,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.18. 333,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

