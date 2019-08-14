Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 25.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 36.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 24.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.5% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.91. 533,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 128.06%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

